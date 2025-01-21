The owners of a sports shop in Kelowna have been left to pick up the pieces after an aggressive ram-raid Monday morning.

Mounties were called to a break and enter on the 300-block of Banks Road at 4:19 a.m., Kelowna RCMP said in a statement issued Monday afternoon.

The front of the store had been crashed into and a “large amount” of sports memorabilia had been swiped, police said.

Video from the scene posted on social media by the store, Players Choice Sports, shows a demolished front and a large shop window frame completely removed from the building.

Shattered glass can be seen littered across the shop floor, alongside smashed bricks and torn-down merchandise.

“Somebody decided that they would drive through our store last night and help themselves,” said a store worker in the video.

He said Players Choice Sports would be posting a list of the stolen items and a video of the person that “drove his big truck through” the store.

“We’re going to be closed for today and the foreseeable future, and we’re gonna do our best to get up and running for you guys as soon as we can,” he said.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, the car involved in the incident was a white 2004 Ford F-550, a flat deck truck that had been stolen minutes before from a business in the 3500-block of Edwards Road.

At least two suspects fled the scene in a second car, a white pickup truck that was seen parked across the street during the break-in, and left the Ford F-550 at the scene, said police.

“We are asking any businesses in the area with CCTV to have a look and see if they captured this incident, along with any helpful video just prior and after the break-in,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“Officers are still collecting evidence and this investigation remains ongoing.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, and reference police file number 2025-3377. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.crimestoppers.net.

Story Courtesy of Mina Kerr-Lazenby, CTV News Vancouver