The recently formed Integrated Crisis Response Team (ICRT), a collaboration between the RCMP and Interior Health, has achieved tremendous success following its recent expansion across several communities in the Southeast District of BC. The ICRT, comprised of trained psychiatric nurses partnered up with RCMP officers, is designed to respond to mental health crises with a focus on trauma-informed care, de-escalation, and connecting individuals to appropriate local services within their community.

A recent case in Penticton highlights the impact of this program so far:

The ICRT responded to a call about a man in his 30’s who was experiencing paranoia and psychosis due to lapses in his medication regimen. Thanks to the collaboration between an ICRT nurse and the RCMP officer, the client received immediate support, including re-initiation of his medication, enrollment in Fair Pharmacare, and connection to ongoing mental health care. This intervention prevented a potentially traumatic emergency room visit, ensuring the client received the care he needed in a timely and supportive manner.

"The ICRT’s intervention not only provided essential care to the individual in need but also alleviated strain on hospital and emergency services," said Jenel Young, one of the psychiatric nurses involved in the Penticton ICRT. "The client was appreciative of the outcome and expressed gratitude for the team's efforts."

In Trail, BC, the ICRT is making strides under the leadership of S/Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, who has observed a significant shift in how mental health-related calls are handled.

"The partnership between the RCMP and Interior Health through the ICRT program is transformative," said S/Sgt. Wicentowich. "This collaboration allows us to address the root causes of crises, such as mental health issues and substance dependencies, by directly connecting those in need with healthcare services."

The ICRT's early success in Trail, under the guidance of Ty Wright, an Integrated Crisis Response Nurse with Interior Health, has already demonstrated its potential to make a profound impact. Ty’s proactive approach has led to more effective follow-up’s and stronger connections between frontline officers and those in need, reducing the likelihood of repeated calls for police.

This proactive outreach model represents a critical step forward in addressing the complex challenges of mental health, addiction, and the unhoused.

The ICRT’s success in Penticton and Trail is just the beginning of a broader effort of inter-agency collaboration in providing compassionate, effective crisis intervention throughout the Southeast District.