The Kelowna Municipal Traffic Section targeted school zone speeders over the course of four days between November 4, 2024 and November 7, 2024, yielding substantial and concerning results.

45 school zone violation tickets were issued including one driver who was travelling 69 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone along Hollywood Road South.

On top of the school zone infractions, traffic officers also impounded 4 vehicles for excessive speed in other locations, including one vehicle travelling 108 km/h in a 60 km/h along Glenmore Road and another travelling 105km/h in the 60 km/h portion of Highway 33.

“Speeding in an active school zone is considered high risk driving behaviour and will not be tolerated,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier. “These enforcement initiatives will continue until the message is clear, slow down and help us keep our roads safe.”