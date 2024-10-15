The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is working with a contractor to remove several invasive Siberian Elm trees located in Spirit Park in Electoral Area “E” (Naramata). The work is scheduled to take place on October 16, 2024

Spirit Park has a high occurrence of this invasive species. This removal is part of ongoing efforts to control and eliminate the Siberian Elm.

Challenges posed by the Siberian Elm tree include:

Brittle branches, prone to breaking during storms

Susceptibility to elm leaf beetles

Prolific seeding with a high rate of germination

Shading and crowding of native vegetation

Aggressive root systems that damage hard surfaces

To learn more about the RDOS Invasive Species Program, visit rdos.bc.ca/utilities/invasive-species-program/.