The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is working with a contractor to remove several invasive Siberian Elm trees located in Spirit Park in Electoral Area “E” (Naramata). The work is scheduled to take place on October 16, 2024
Spirit Park has a high occurrence of this invasive species. This removal is part of ongoing efforts to control and eliminate the Siberian Elm.
Challenges posed by the Siberian Elm tree include:
To learn more about the RDOS Invasive Species Program, visit rdos.bc.ca/utilities/invasive-species-program/.