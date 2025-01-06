Kelowna Rockets forward Jakub Stancl and defenceman Marek Rocak have won the bronze medal at the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships with Team Czechia following a 3-2 shootout victory over Team Sweden on January 5 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Stancl scored the opening goal in Czechia’s win, while also scoring Czechia’s lone goal in their 4-1 semi-final defeat to the United States. Stancl finished the tournament with seven goals and 10 points while finishing a plus 6. Stancl finishes the tournament as Czechia’s leading scorer as well as leading goal scorer. In 14 total World Junior games (2024 & 2025), Stancl posted 16 points in 14 games.

Rocak did not suit up for Czechia throughout the tournament but was named to the 25 man roster as an alternate.