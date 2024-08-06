“B.C. has the best tree fruit in the world, and supporting this vital industry is imperative. We recognize it’s been an extremely challenging few years for the industry. The co-op has delivered enormous value over the decades, but at the same time, climate change and market shifts have put additional new stresses on the overall system. My first priority is listening to the growers and other workers who know the industry best and taking action to support them. Today, with MLAs Roly Russell and Harwinder Sandhu, I’m announcing the following immediate actions:

Immediately standing up an emergency table to protect tree fruit growers following the decision by the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative to close. This table will identify actions that can be taken in the short-term, based on the first-hand knowledge and advice of the industry. Identifying and putting together a list of packers and storage facilities, which will include cold storage facilities to assist the farmers who are in need to preserve their fruit. We have heard that many growers are already connecting with storage facilities to meet their needs, and this list will be to help those who may still need assistance. Decisions on which facilities and packers to connect with will be made by individual growers based on their pricing and business needs.



“We will provide further updates next week on additional actions to support the growers, including any supportive steps identified by the emergency table that can be pursued in the immediate future. All of this will build on our past actions to support and stabilize the tree fruit sector.”

BACKGROUND INFORMATION (with attribution to Ministry of Agriculture and Food):

Ministry Support for growers finding a packer