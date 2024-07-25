“The release by Statistics Canada of the annual Crime Severity Index and Crime Rate reinforces the downward trend of crime in Penticton. Through significant investments in public safety and a renewed emphasis on partnerships, we’re continuing to see positive results.“The work doesn’t stop, though. It is just beginning. The introduction of the Integrated Crisis Response Team (Car 40) program this year with the RCMP and Interior Health, a renewed Bylaw Services Department, the implementation of the Inadmissible Patrons Program with police and local businesses, and the continued creation of new collaborations by our Social Development are the framework for more success in the years ahead.“Today’s report indicates the steps we’re taking are working and support the trends identified in the Quarterly Reports from the RCMP. I want to thank all those who are involved for the work they’ve down and the hard work ahead as we continue to work together to ensure Penticton is a safe, livable and vibrant community.”

