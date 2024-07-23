Kelowna RCMP and the owner of a near $30,000 machine are thanking a local business for assisting with the recovery and return of a stolen 2024 WaveRunner reported on July 18, 2024.

After putting the stolen WaveRunner out publicly the next day, the Kelowna RCMP also reached out to the Kelowna Downtown Marina for assistance.

“Their team is excellent and has voluntarily helped us out many a time with incidents around the downtown marina and incidents on the water, including some traffic control during yesterday’s arrest of a male in the water by Poplar Point,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP Detachment. “In this particular case, we gave manager Lachlan Gibbings a general location of where the machine was stolen from and where it could have ended up, and he went searching.”

After about an hour and a half of searching waterlines on the west and east side of Okanagan Lake, Mr. Gibbings found the stolen WaveRunner tied to a mooring buoy by Lake Country’s Okanagan Centre. Not only did he find it, he towed the machine back to the downtown marina to secure it for the owner. Cut cables and a pad lock were still attached to one of the rear tow hooks.

“Thank you again to the team at the Kelowna Downtown Marina for their continued support. Despite these locks having been cut, we remind all boat owners to try and secure their vessels appropriately and consider installing or hiding a tracking device in their machine as an extra precaution.”