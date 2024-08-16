The #1 BCFC ranked Okanagan Sun (4-0) return home to the friendly confines of the Apple Bowl after three consecutive road games, two to Vancouver Island.

The Sun host the Prince George Kodiaks (1-3).

The Sun, with 4 wins, 1 home - 3 away, sit alone atop the BCFC standings and have outscored their opponents 112 – 69.

The Kodiaks opened their season at home with hotly contested battle with the V.I. Raiders, pulling out a 39-34 victory. However, a different picture for Prince George over the last 3 weeks, losers of three straight, 45-25, 42-7, and last weekend 48-28. The Kodiaks are in 5th place, (1-3) after 4 games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sun RB Elelyon Noa continues to impress with his numbers along the ground. Last week vs Westshore, Noa rushed for 127 yds., on 24 carries and 2 TD’s. Noa has lead the BCFC for 4 consecutive weeks in ALL rushing stats; Rushing Yards; 504, Rushing Yards per Game; 126.0 rush avg., and Rushing Touchdowns; 8

One might ask, who will start at QB for the Sun. Liam Kroeger started last week vs Rebels but was replaced by Marek Filipek in the second half and sparked the Sun to the come-from-behind 33-30 win. Kroeger sports a .603 completion percentage with 38 of 63 passes and 3 TD’s, while Filipek has a .605 completion percentage with 26 of 43 passes.

The Sun receiving corps is led by WR Sam Melanson, 14 Rec. for 211 yds., and 2 TD’s following by WR Marcus Burden, 10 Rec., for 118 yds.

In their first four games Prince George QB Sawyer Theissen has loved throwing the ball. Theissen has racked up 814 yds., 69 of 132, and 7 TD passes. His favorite target has been WR Carson Briere, 22 Rec. for 275 yds., and 4 TD’s

Defensively the Sun continue to shine with LB Jacob Bond leading the BCFC in solo tackles with 29 and 3 assists and right on his heals is teammate LB Grayson Statham, ranked 3rd in the league, with 20 solo tackles and 3 assists. In the defensive backfield Ahmed Borhot leads the BCFC with 4 INT’s.

The Kodiaks have their own ball hawks in DB Colter Cannon and DB Taeman Piddocke each with three picks, ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively in the league.

Saturday August 17th, 2024



Apple Bowl

Vs Prince George Kodiaks

Kick-off 7:00 PM

Radio Broadcast AM1150 with Stephen Keppler & Jason Casey (former Sun Head Coach)

Streaming at BCFCTV.com or on Telus Optik TV Channel 1981

Special Notes: First Sun home game in a month.