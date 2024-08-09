The #1 BCFC ranked Okanagan Sun (3-0) travel to Vancouver Island, Langford, to face the #2 BCFC ranked, and defending BCFC Champions, Westshore Rebels (2-0).

It’s a showdown between the last two undefeated teams in the BCFC and the first trip for the Sun back to Starlight Stadium where they lost the Cullen Cup, BCFC Championship, to the Rebels last October.

The Sun, with 3 wins, 1 home - 2 away, have outscored their opponents 79 – 39.

The Rebels opened on the road in Kamloops on July 20 with 43 – 27 win over the Broncos. In their home opener on July 27, they handed the Prince George Kodiaks a 45 – 25 loss. Last week was a bye for Westshore.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Keep your eye on RB Elelyon Noa, the Sun’s leading rusher, who in three games has compiled 377 yards along the ground on 50 carries, an 8 yd/carry average and 6 TD’s. Noa leads the BCFC in rushing yds & rushing yds per game at 125.7 rush avg and rushing TD’s at 6. Last weeks game was the first where Noa did not score.

Rebels RB Carter Williams is second in league rushing with 197 yds. and rushing yds/game at 98.5

Sun QB Liam Kroeger has completed 27 passes on 39 attempts for 430 yds. and 2 TD’s and a .692 completion percentage.

Of Kroeger’s 27 completions, 11 have landed in the hands of WR Sam Melanson for 184 yds., and 1 TD.

Rebels QB Ethan Pickard is 35 of 54 for 633 yds. and 7 TD’s. Pickard is second in the BCFC in passing yds and TD passes.

Pickard’s favorite target is WR Zion Brown with 11 receptions for 211 yds., and 2 TD’s

This game should feature the Sun defence shutting down the Rebels offensive air attack and the Westshore defence attempting to close the door on the Sun ground forces of Elelyon Noa and Tristen Peddle.

Saturday August 10th, 2024

Starlight Stadium, Langford, BC

Vs Westshore Rebels

Kick-off 4:00 PM

Radio Broadcast AM1150 with Stephen Keppler & Jason Casey (former Sun Head Coach)

Streaming at BCFCTV.com or on Telus Optik TV Channel 1981

Special Notes: Watch party being held at Dakodas Sports Pub on Harvey Ave.