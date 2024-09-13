To say the first meeting of the season between Okanagan and Prince George was a tad lopsided…well…that would be understating the blow-out final of 70-0 by the Sun.

On that August 17th evening, the Sun scored at will over the Kodiaks, posting quarterly points of 13, 24, 14, and 19…which ultimately led to record setting numbers for Okanagan.

The Sun had 485 yds. along the ground, breaking a 33-year rushing record and total offensive numbers of 776 yds., which broke another record from 1991.

BCFC and CJFL leading rusher RB Elelyon Noa had his best game carrying the ball with 14 touches for 216 yds. and 3 TD’s including an electrifying 91 yd. romp for six. Noa also had 5 catches for 75 yds. and 1 TD.

Rookie QB Marek Filipek started the game and when replaced by QB Liam Kroeger, Filipek had completed 15 of 19 passes for 243 yds., and 3 TD’s.

Defensively, the Sun controlled the game and completely shut the door on the Prince George offence. The Kodiaks could only muster a net offence total of 89 yds., with 64 of those yds., coming from RB Xander Shane.

The Sun roll into the BC northern city with an undefeated record of 7 and 0 with three games remaining on the regular season schedule. The Kodiaks, 1 and 6 are coming off their 6th straight loss, posting their one and only win in their first game of the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

What more can you say about RB Elelyon Noa…he is the talk of the football community and continues to rack in the accolades and weekly awards. After 7 games he leads the BCFC and the Junior Football nation in rushing with 1,048 yds., rush average per game is just shy of 150 yds., and rushing TD’s with 16…btw, throw in 2 more TD’s thru the air. He’s on pace to break the Sun’s single season rushing record of 1,367 yds., set by Malcolm Miller in 2021.

Sun K Liam Attwood is coming off a perfect game in Langley, 4 for 4 in field goals and converts for 16 pts. Attwood was also named BCFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

On the defensive side, the Kodiaks would be wise to stay away from LB Jacob Bond who added 9 tackles last game to his league leading total of 46 and also not to throw the ball in the direction of DB Ahmed Borhot who picked off his 7th league leading INT. of the season.

Last week the Sun faced the number one QB in Total Passing Yards, this week, it will be Kodiak QB Sawyer Theissen who with 1,330 yds., is 4th in the BCFC. Theissen’s favorite target is WR Carson Briere, 32 REC., for 388 yds., and 5 TD’s.

Injury update on Sun OL Zach Barnard, he has been released from KGH and is awaiting surgery.