What is always the first thing you say when you get home from a lengthy road trip? Home Sweet Home!!…and for the Okanagan Sun, Saturday night at the Apple Bowl, home couldn’t have been sweeter shutting out the visiting Prince George Cougars 70-0 and setting two new club records in the process.

After three consecutive games on the road, two over to Vancouver Island, the Sun waisted no time in displaying their appreciation of once again playing on the beautiful grass of home and tying a team record for the longest undefeated home win streak of 17 games over 4 seasons dating back to 2021.

To no ones surprise the Sun moved the ball along the ground and move it they did! On their opening drive the Sun went 61 yards on six plays capped off by a Tristen Peddle 9-yard TD.

Speaking of moving the ball along the ground…BCFC and CJFL leading rusher Elelyon Noa had a career first half of football before several starters were asked to sit and rest early in the third quarter.

Noa’s numbers were once again head scratching in disbelief…he finished the night with 216 yards on 14 carries and 3 TD’s, then add his pass receiving numbers…5 receptions for 75 yards and 1 TD…all total, Noa had 291 yards and 4 TD’s in just over 2 quarters of play.

Besides the stratospheric numbers Noa put up, the big hi-lite of the evening was an electrifying 91-yard romp for six points.

When the dust had settled at the Apple Bowl shoot-out, the Sun had net-offensive numbers of 485 yards along the grass and 291 yards thru the air for 776 total yards.

Pretty large numbers for the Sun offence and record-setting as well! The 485 yds., rushing broke a 33-year record. The old number of 408 yards was set in 1991 and total offensive yards of 776 broke the 705 yds., from ‘91 as well.

Rookie Marek Filipek started the game and never looked the part of a first year QB completing 15 of 19 passes for 243 yards and 3 TD’s.

Liam Kroeger replaced Filipek early in the third quarter when Head Coach Travis Miller began to rest his starters. Kroeger went 4 of 7 for 34 yards before giving way to the Sun’s 3rd QB on the night, Marcus Christos.

Between the three Sun QB’s the ball made it into the hands of 10 different receivers on the night, Jordayne Falconer with 3 Rec. for 80 yds., 1 TD and Elelyon Noa with 5 Rec. for 75 yds., 1 TD leading the way.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Sun D held the Kodiaks to a net offence total of 89 yds, 64 of those yards coming from RB Xander Shane.

The Sun, 5 and 0 on the season, have a bye next weekend. The next Sun game is Saturday August 31st at the Apple Bowl, kick-off at 7:00 PM.