A suspicious backpack located downtown Kelowna Tuesday afternoon that triggered a massive police response was found to be nothing to worry about.

Officers closed Leon Avenue between Water and Pandosy Street after getting the call just before 2:30 p.m.

The area remained blocked off for over 8 hours.

The RCMP bomb disposal unit was called in from the Lower Mainland, arriving just before 9:30 p.m.

Teams inspected the item and determined it was not an explosive.

Officers said the investigation remains ongoing.