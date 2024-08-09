The swimming advisories issued for beaches along Okanagan Lake in Vernon have been lifted.

Results from water quality testing at Paddlewheel, Kin and Lakeshore beaches indicate bacterial levels are within the acceptable range set in the Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality.

For more information regarding water quality testing, please visit the Interior Health Authority’s website at: Beach Advisories (interiorhealth.ca) or Public Beaches | Environmental & Seasonal Health | IH (interiorhealth.ca).