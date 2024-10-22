This fall, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) and WildSafeBC are urging residents to take proactive measures to prevent human-bear conflicts by managing all attractants, including household garbage.

“Bears are active this time of year as they enter their most intense eating phase before hibernation,” says Breanna Scott, the Central Okanagan’s WildSafeBC Coordinator. “This period, known as hyperphagia, sees bears consuming up to 20,000 calories a day. To find enough food before winter, bears tend to move to lower elevations, adjacent to their habitat, and conflicts in residential areas tend to increase.”

Conflict situations between humans and wildlife arise when animals become food conditioned. When wildlife has continual and easy access to unnatural foods they will return, posing a risk to both residents and the animal. The best way to prevent and minimize human-wildlife conflict in your neighborhood is to secure any attractants.

“Don’t be the reason a bear ends up in your neighborhood,” says Cythia Coates, RDCO Solid Waste Services Supervisor. “Garbage is the most reported attractant when it comes to bears visiting neighborhoods. If you live in an area susceptible to wildlife, keep our communities safe and manage your attractants including garbage, yard waste and recyclables.”

Never place waste collection carts out at the curb the night before collection, wait until the morning of collection day only. Store waste carts in a secure location (like a garage or shed), freeze strong smelling food scraps until pick-up day and maintain a clean waste cart.

Local Solid Waste Management bylaws state residents must only put garbage, yard waste and recyclables out between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm on the day of collection. Residents should also be aware that it is an offence under the BC Wildlife Act section 33.1 to attract dangerous animals (bears, wolves, cougars, and coyotes) with unsecured attractants.

In addition to managing waste carts, residents can take additional steps around their property to manage attractants. Pick fruits as soon as they are ripe and collect fallen fruit, clean BBQ grills after each use, avoid bird feeders during bear season (March to December), practice responsible composting and keep pet food indoors.

Bear resistant carts can slow down and deter bears from accessing garbage. The Regional District has tested several bear resistant carts. Currently, the search for an effective 120-litre bear resistant cart (the standard size of garbage carts in our region) that is both user-friendly and durable against bear damage is ongoing.

For more information on reducing human-wildfire conflict, review the tips below and visit rdco.com/wildlife-awareness or wildsafebc.com.

Spot a bear? Report human-bear conflicts to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1.877.952.7277.

WildSafeBC Homeowners checklist