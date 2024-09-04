Beginning later this week, crews are scheduled to complete road paving work on Shannon Lake Road from Asquith Road to Shannon Ridge Drive as part of Phase 2 of the Shannon Lake Road Active Transportation Corridor Project.

Road paving work is expected to occur on Friday, Sept. 6 and Tuesday, Sept. 10. During this time, the Bulk Water Station will temporarily close to accommodate paving crews and equipment. Residents are encouraged to plan their water needs in advance and use the filling station prior to the temporary closure. Watermain flushing will be temporarily paused during the closure of the filling station.

The detour on Shannon Lake Road via Shannon Way to Woodstock Drive to Shannon Place and Shannon Ridge Drive will remain in place as crews work to complete construction of the roundabout at the Asquith Road intersection. The intermittent single-lane alternating traffic pattern on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Shannon Lake Road from Shannon Ridge Drive to Swite Road will continue for Phase 3.

Road improvements include a multi-use pathway on both sides of the roadway, stormwater upgrades, streetlighting, landscape boulevards and the installation of a pedestrian-activated crosswalk.

Please note the construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors.

Motorists are advised to leave extra time to get where they need to go. The single-lane alternating traffic pattern is necessary to allow crews to work as quickly as possible while ensuring public and crew safety.

Motorists are also advised to drive with caution through the detour, follow all posted speed limits and follow directions of traffic control. Pedestrian and emergency services access will be maintained at all times and cyclists are encouraged to follow posted detours or dismount through the construction zone.

The City of West Kelowna thanks residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while crews work to complete infrastructure upgrades and create an active transportation corridor along Shannon Lake Road.