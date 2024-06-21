Beginning next week, a temporary traffic pattern change is scheduled to go into effect on Shannon Lake Road as crews complete stormwater upgrades as part of the Shannon Lake Road Active Transportation Corridor Project.

Starting Tuesday, June 25, Shannon Lake Road from Shannon Way to Asquith Road is scheduled to be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28.

The temporary closure of Shannon Lake Road is expected to be in place from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Outside of work hours, Shannon Lake Road will re-open to thru traffic.

Motorists and transit accessing Shannon Lake Road will need to detour via Shannon Way to Woodstock Drive to Shannon Place and Shannon Ridge Drive. During this road closure, Shannon Lake Road from the Kinsmen Park lower field to Shannon Way will be open to thru traffic.

Shannon Lake Road is scheduled to return to the single-lane alternating traffic pattern on Tuesday, July 2, after the long weekend.

The temporary road closure is required to allow crews to complete deep excavation work as quickly as possible while ensuring safety of the public. The construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors.

The City is reminding motorists to drive with caution through the detour, give extra space to roadside workers and follow directions of traffic control. Signage will be in place and a 30 km/hr speed limit will be in effect along the detour route. Motorists are advised to leave extra time to get where they need to go.

Pedestrian access will be maintained and cyclists are encouraged to follow posted detours or dismount through the construction zone. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

The City has reached out to emergency services, School District 23, Shannon Lake Elementary School staff, and BC Transit.

Residents and motorists are thanked for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is completed.