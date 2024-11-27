Picture this: you’re working out to 1950s rock ’n’ roll, but the flickering, buzzing lights above are a mix of dim, bright, warm and cold, creating a chaotic and distracting atmosphere. For the “Silver Sneakers,” a group of seniors who gather twice a week at the Golden Seniors Community Centre for lively exercise sessions, the lighting was an annoying situation—and a real problem for the centre overall. “It was just a hodgepodge,” says Krys Sikora, a volunteer with the Golden and Region Seniors Society, which runs the centre. “It really made it not a nice place to be because the ambiance was just off. It was distracting.” But that was then. Today, the community centre is brighter and more welcoming, thanks to the recent lighting upgrades. The society replaced all the old bulbs with modern LED lights and installed motion sensors throughout the building. The result? A more pleasant environment for everyone who uses the centre—and significant cost savings to boot.

The obvious benefit is a lower electricity bill. “The money is incredible,” Sikora says. “We’ll save $600 to $700 a year, which doesn’t sound like much, but for our budget, it’s a lot. And that’s savings we’ll see every year going forward.”

There’s also the eco-friendly impact. The new lights use far less energy, which not only saves money but reduces the centre’s carbon footprint. “We’re using a lot less power, and we’re saving money at the same time. Environmentally—hey, what’s not to like about that?”

These lighting upgrades are a result of a couple projects supported by Columbia Basin Trust. In 2023 and 2024, the Trust provided nearly $135,000 to fund a range of building improvements at the centre, including funding for lighting upgrades in the large main hall.

The results speak for themselves. “The first time we walked in after the lighting was done it was like, ‘Oh wow, what a difference!’” says Sikora. “It just elevated the whole space.”

In addition to the LED bulbs—some of which are dimmable—motion sensors have been installed in nearly every room, reducing energy waste. “Now, people don’t leave the lights on needlessly, and in the main hall, we don’t have to turn on all the lights thanks to the new pot lights at the front,” explains Sikora.

These upgrades align with the Trust’s focus on building healthy, resilient communities. The Golden and Region Seniors Society is not only reducing its environmental impact but also continuing to provide valuable resources and activities for local seniors, from bingo nights to coffee get-togethers. The centre also serves as a key venue for community events like weddings and funerals, making these improvements even more significant.

Ulli Mueller, Senior Manager of Delivery of Benefits at the Trust, works with groups like this to help them implement energy-saving measures. “Like many non-profits, the Golden and Region Seniors Society wanted to reduce their environmental impact and become more energy efficient,” she says. “by improving its long-term sustainability, the society can concentrate on its primary focus: supporting seniors.”

Sikora expresses her appreciation for the Trust’s support. “The Trust has been wonderful to us. We’ve really flourished through all the grants. And working with their staff has been fantastic—they’ve always been so professional and responsive.”

But the lighting upgrades are just the beginning. The society is currently renovating its storage rooms with support of a Trust ReDi Grant and is even exploring the possibility of purchasing an electric vehicle to further reduce its carbon footprint.

Whatever comes next, the community centre’s new lighting has already made a huge impact. “It’s a total win,” Sikora says. “Everybody loves it. It’s fantastic.”

Learn more about the Golden and Region Seniors Society.