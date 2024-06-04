The orchard located in Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park in West Kelowna, has reopened to the public, after a brief closure to allow space for deer fawns and their mother to recover and move on.

Regional Parks thanks visitors for adhering to closure barriers and posted signage informing the public of the temporary orchard closure. Regional Parks Bylaw No. 1427 is in effect in all regional parks and fines can be issued for those disobeying signage and closures.

A reminder to dog owners that dogs are only permitted on the Beach Trail and the access road in Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park and dogs must be on-leash. Dogs are not permitted within the orchard area at any time.



To report wildlife human conflicts, residents are asked to contact the BC Conservation Officer Service Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

