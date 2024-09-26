On Saturday, September 21st, 2024, around 10 p.m., the frontline officer was conducting proactive traffic enforcement in Armstrong when they stopped a vehicle on Mill St in Armstrong for a sobriety check. While interacting with the driver, the officer formed the opinion the man’s ability to operate his vehicle was impacted by alcohol. A breath test was administered using a roadside screening device which resulted in a Warn reading. The driver was issued a 3-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 3 days.



Later, at approximately 11 p.m, the same officer conducted a sobriety check with the driver of a vehicle travelling on Rosedale Avenue. After being read the Mandatory Alcohol Screening Demand, the driver provided two samples of breath both resulting in Fail readings. She was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and her vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Around 1:20 a.m., a man driving a pickup truck on Wood Avenue was stopped by police. During his interaction with the driver, the officer formed the opinion the man was driving under the influence of cannabis and a standard field sobriety test was administered. He was issued a 24-hr prohibition for being impaired by drugs and his vehicle was impounded.

It’s unfortunate to see people continuing to make poor decisions, needlessly endangering themselves and others by driving while impaired, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Our officers are committed to keeping our streets and communities safe and will continue to target and remove impaired drivers from our roads. Please do your part; make responsible choices and never drive impaired.