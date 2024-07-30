A temporary detour will be required for a portion of Tronson Road this week, while crews perform road work.

Starting as early as 7:00 a.m. Thursday, August 1, Tronson Road will be closed to through traffic between Palmer Road and Scott Road. A detour will be in place via Scott Road and Palmer Road (please see map below).

The work is expected to take up to two days to complete, weather dependent.

Local and business traffic will be maintained in the area, however, there will be no on-street parking available.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.