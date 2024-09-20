In early October, Superior Excavating Services will begin work in the upper tier of Turner Park to install accessible picnic areas, a children’s playground with upgraded washrooms.



This phase also includes constructing accessible pathways and picnic tables, benches, and waste receptacles, complemented with vegetation and a shade structure. The parking area will also be improved, the old sports box area replaced with grass and the washroom connected to sanitary sewer.



The full project is anticipated to be completed by June 2025. The playground design was chosen through a democratic vote by Peachland Elementary students.