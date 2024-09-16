Council is headed to the annual Union of BC Municipalities convention with a simple message: Penticton needs more support in dealing with the social challenges it faces.

“We have been working in partnership with the province on new housing projects, contributing City-owned land, and revamping our Official Community Plan to help alleviate the pressure our community is feeling,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “We also know that we need more support to help those who require special assistance and those in danger of falling through the cracks. Proper complex care is essential and improved supports for those struggling are very much needed. In every meeting we have, we will be reinforcing these two key items.”

Council members are scheduled to meet with Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon, Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Minister Nathan Cullen, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and. staff from the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions and Municipal Affairs.

“This is an opportunity to tell ministers face-to-face the challenges we have and the support that we require in order to meet the expectations of our communities,” says Bloomfield. “There are programs and supports offered to other communities and we are going to strenuously advocate that Penticton deserves them as well.”

Penticton has also two motions for debate at UBCM: prioritizing the implementation of complex care facilities and the need for improvements to resource roads to allow accessible alternative transportation routes.

Mayor Bloomfield and Councillors Watt, Gilbert, Konanz and Graham will be attending.