Jan. 24 vs MRU: 29 assists, 5 kills, .400%, 8 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 9.0 points in 3-0 win

Jan. 25 vs MRU: 43 assists, 3 kills, .375%, 6 digs, 1 ace, 4 blocks, 6.5 points in 3-2 win



van Geel, the engine that runs the Heat offence, was at his very best this past weekend as they Heat swept the Cougars and moved to the brink of securing their 3rd-ever Canada West playoff appearance.



Over eight sets against MRU, he recorded 72 assists, including a new season-best 43 assists in Saturday's five-set thriller. With the game plan all weekend to set the two Heat middles, he was outstanding in his execution, setting Thys Weststrate for 21 kills and a .576 hitting percentage and Ashton South for 17 kills and a .652 hitting percentage over two matches. He was also an attacking threat, recording eight kills in the two matches, while adding 14 digs, four aces and six blocks.



His performance leaves him ranked fourth in the conference in assists per set at 8.85 which is on pace for a new career-best single-season mark.



This marks the second time this season that van Geel has earned Canada West player of the week honours as UBCO has now had 10 players recognized by the conference during the 2024-25 season.