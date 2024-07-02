The UBC Okanagan Heat golf teams will be hosting the event for the second time, after hosting the inaugural championship back in 2019. This year's event will run from October 7 to 8 at the Okanagan Golf Club, with a practice round on October 6.



"We are looking forward to welcoming the Canada West golf championship back to the Okanagan," commented UBCO Director of Athletics and Recreation Tom Huisman. "We were honoured to host the inaugural championship five years ago and we are excited to host a great event once again with our partners at the Okanagan Golf Club."



"We are excited to be hosting this event once again," added Heat head coach Clay Stothers. "With how our teams are shaping up for the Fall, with our incoming recruits along with the experience our teams have in both winning silver medals at last year's Canada West championships, I like our chances to do something special on our home course."



Entering the championships in October, the Heat women's program is defending back-to-back silver medalists, finishing behind the UBC Thunderbirds the last two conference championships. The men's team also captured the silver medal a year ago in Abbotsford, their first-ever conference medal, finishing behind their sister-school counterparts as well.



Stay tuned to GoHeat.ca and CanadaWest.org for more championship details as they become available this Fall