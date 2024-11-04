The UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball team were unable to claim a set off the U SPORTS No. 9-ranked Thompson Rivers WolfPack on Saturday evening as they fell in three sets (19-25, 22-25, 23-25).



After a tough opening set, the Heat found their rhythm in the second set as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead and would go point-for-point with the WolfPack for the remainder of the frame. However, the hosts would find a way late in the set to prevent the Heat from evening the match at one.



UBCO would continue to battle in the third set and once again, the set came down to the final few points but once again, the nationally-ranked WolfPack found the needed edge to claim the victory in three sets.

Despite the result, the two teams were fairly evenly matched over the course of the three sets with the Heat holding an edge in aces while both teams recorded eight blocks.



Fifth-year senior Amaya Perry of Chin, Alta., led the offensive attack for the Heat as she posted a game-high 11 kills, while adding two aces, three block assists and eight digs to finish with 14.5 points.

Third-year middle Addison Witkowski of Medicine Hat, Alta., paced the hosts with 11 kills of her own and 14.5 points.



The loss drops the Heat to 2-2 on the season while the WolfPack remain perfect and improve to 4-0.



With the result, UBCO now leads TRU 3-2 in the women's Presidents' Cup standings. This year's trophy between the two rivals will be decided in women's basketball in Kelowna on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, November 1.



The Heat will enjoy a bye weekend before returning to action on Friday, November 15 when they travel to Langley, B.C., to take on the Trinity Western Spartans. Action gets underway at 5 p.m. and the game can be seen live on CanadaWest.tv

_________________________

Men's volleyball's win streak stopped by WolfPack

The UBC Okanagan Heat men's basketball team had their three-game winning streak to open the season halted on Saturday afternoon as they lost a four-set contest (25-22, 28-30, 19-25, 18-25) to the Thompson Rivers WolfPack.



After posting a four-set win over TRU the night before, the Heat got off to a strong start on Saturday as they captured the opening set. Sam Jablonski of Kelowna, B.C., who was making his first start of the season, made an early contribution for the Heat, posting an ace and a pair of kills, including one late in the frame to put UBCO up three.



The second set was a wild affair as it went beyond 25 points with both teams having an opportunity to win the match. Unfortunately for the Heat, two late kills from the WolfPack's Rylan Ibbetson of Kelowna, B.C., pushed the hosts ahead as they claimed the extended frame.

The set win seemed to give the hosts momentum as they jumped out to an early lead in the third and fourth sets, not allowing UBCO back into the match as TRU came away with the victory.



Seba Manuel of Kelowna, B.C., led the charge for the Heat with 13 kills while Jack Taylor of Winnipeg added 12 of his own. Meanwhile, setter Zach van Geel of Calgary recorded 38 assists, four kills and seven digs in the match.

On the opposite side of the court, Ibbetson finished with 13 kills and Matthew Hamilton of Lethbridge, Alta., led all scorers with 17 kills and 19 points.



The decision leaves UBCO sitting with a 3-1 record through their opening two weekends of the season while TRU moves back to .500 at 2-2.



In the race for the men's Presidents' Cup trophy between UBCO and TRU, the Heat now lead the season series 3-2. The trophy will be awarded in Kelowna when the two schools square off in men's basketball on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, November 1.



Up next for men's volleyball, they will enjoy a bye weekend before returning to action on Friday, November 15 when they tangle with the Trinity Western Spartans in Langley, B.C. First serve is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen live on CanadaWest.tv

___________________

Shirley's near triple-double leads men's basketball to big win over UNBC

Led by an all-star worthy performance from Jalen Shirley, the UBC Okanagan Heat men's basketball team won their home opener on Friday night, knocking off the UNBC Timberwolves 91-71 at the UBCO Gymnasium.



Shirley, the fourth-year health and exercise sciences major from Brampton, Ont., put in an outstanding performance for the Heat, playing 37 minutes and finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, finishing just a rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double.



The 6-0 guard finished the night shooting 9-for-17 from the field, including 2-for-2 from three-point range and added two steals and two blocks in an all-around effort.



Shirley was particularly effective in the opening half, with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Heat built a 47-35 lead. His backcourt running mate, Gavin Ashworth of Grand Prairie, Alta., also started hot, pouring in 11 of his 21 points in the opening quarter.

The third quarter saw UBCO pull away from the visitors, with Ashworth leading the charge as he had seven points and four assists in the frame.



With a 20-point lead heading into the fourth, the Heat never allowed the Timberwolves back into the match as they earned their first win of the season.



Along with Shirley and Ashworth, two other members of the Heat finished in double figures including David Usuomon of Brampton, Ont., who had 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Transfer DJ Frye of Ogden, Utah added 14 points.

Justin Sunga of Burnaby, B.C., led the Timberwolves with 21 points and six assists.



With the win, UBCO improves to 1-1 on the young season while the Timberwolves lose their season opener to fall to 0-1.



The Heat will return to action next weekend as they travel to Abbotsford to take on the UFV Cascades. Game one of the weekend double header is set for Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m. and the game can be seen live on CanadaWest.tv

______________________________

Foullong powers women's basketball to first 2-0 start in team history

Led by fourth-year guard Lauren Foullong, the UBC Okanagan Heat women's basketball team moved to 2-0 for the first time since joining Canada West thanks to an 84-64 victory over the UNBC Timberwolves in their home opener on Friday night at the UBCO Gymnasium.



Foullong, a native of Orangeville, Ont., was on fire in the opening half as she dropped 16 points to help the Heat build seven-point lead at the break. She would go on to finish the game with 23 points, shooting 9-for-17 from the floor, including 5-for-11 from three-point range, while adding four rebounds and three assists.

Veterans Lily Pink of Kelowna, B.C., and Kelsey Falk of Vernon, B.C., would help the Heat take over the game in the third quarter as UBCO outscored the Timberwolves 25-6 in the frame, including holding UNBC without a point for nearly eight minutes.



Falk would pour in seven points and pull down six rebounds in the quarter alone, while Pink had six points as the Heat built a 26-point cushion.



UNBC would put together their best offensive performance in the final frame, but would never get closer than 19 points as the Heat won comfortably for the second night in a row.



Both Pink and Falk would go on to finish the game with double-doubles with Pink pouring in 15 points and 10 rebounds, along with five steals and four assists, while Falk added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

"This weekend we showed that we can get contributions from many players," commented Heat head coach Bobby Mitchell after the win. "We talked coming into these games against Thompson Rivers and UNBC about using our depth and this weekend we showed that both nights."



With the win, UBCO is the first team in Canada West to reach two wins while the Timberwolves, who were playing their first game of the season, drop to 0-1.



The Heat will return to action next Friday, November 8 when they head to Abbotsford to take on the UFV Cascades. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game can be seen live on CanadaWest.tv,