The UBC Okanagan Heat men's soccer team extended their points streak to four consecutive games on Saturday night as they came away with a 1-1 draw against the UNBC Timberwolves on the road.



After a scoreless opening half between the two teams, it was the Heat that got on the board first as rookie midfielder Spencer Mellett of Coquitlam, B.C., got on the scoresheet once again. After a hard shot was initially stopped by UNBC netminder Logan Pierce of Campbell River, B.C., and stunned the Timberwolves keeper, the ball came out to Mellett at the top of the box who fired it into the unguarded net for his second goal in as many nights.



However, the advantage was short lived as just 11 minutes later, the hosts tied the game through rookie defender Luke Graham of Chilliwack, B.C.



UNBC would push for a late equalizer, including hitting the crossbar and post in stoppage time but it was not to be for the hosts as the Heat held on for the tie.



TOP PERFORMERS

MF Rory Clements - UBCO

In his first start of the season, the second-year midfielder was dynamic for the Heat, playing the full 90 minutes and finishing with four shots and two shots on goal.



MF Isaac Tate - UNBC

The second-year midfielder from Victoria shone once again for the Timberwolves, pushing the play and finishing with two shots and on shot on goal.



WHERE THEY STAND

Matching their longest points streak in two years, UBCO maintains their hold on fourth place in the Pacific division, now sitting with a 2-2-2 record. As for the Timberwolves, they improve to 0-4-2 on the season, good for sixth in the division.



UP NEXT

The Heat return home to Kelowna where they will meet Alberta Golden Bears (3-0-0) on Friday, September 13 at Nonis Sports Field. The action gets underway at 5:30 p.m. and tickets to the game are free for all fans.

___________________

Women's soccer drop first game of 2024 to No. 3 Spartans

The UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer team pushed the U SPORTS No. 3-ranked Trinity Western Spartans for 90 minutes on Saturday evening but came out on the losing end dropping a 1-0 decision at Nonis Sports Field.



From the opening whistle, the two teams were determined to leave their mark on the contest. The Spartans employed a high press early on, cause some troubles for the Heat. However, UBCO was able to maintain possession and used their strong passing to break down Trinity Western on a number of occasions.



The Spartans would get the best chance of the opening 45 minutes when a turnover by the Heat led to a quick break. Fourth-year midfielder Erin Stewart of Winnipeg, fired a hard shot by Heat keeper Talia Gagnon of Dieppe, N.B., was up to the task, making a lunging save. The stop was one of five in the opening half for Gagnon.



However, the Spartans continued to press and started to take the game over more in the second half, where they were rewarded in the 70th minute. Second-year forward Mansha Sidhu of Surrey, B.C., finished off an opportunity in the box to give the visitors the 1-0 lead.



UBCO wouldn't get many looks the rest of the way as they dropped their first game of the season.



TOP PERFORMERS

MF Alyssa Scott - UBCO

The fourth-year midfielder from North Vancouver, B.C., was active all night long, creating opportunities for the Heat with her crosses into the box while finishing with two shots herself in 90 minutes of action.



MF Sophie Crowther - TWU

The third-year midfielder from New Westminster, B.C., dominated the pitch on the night, causing havoc for the Heat backline and helping to set up the games lone goal. She finished the game with eight shots and three shots on goal.



WHERE THEY STAND

After the setback, the Heat drop to 2-1-0 on the season, tied with the Spartans (2-0-0) on points with six at the top of the Pacific division standings.



UP NEXT

The Heat will be on the road next weekend for a pair of contests, beginning with a trip to Vancouver to face the U SPORTS No. 1-ranked UBC Thunderbirds on Friday, September 13. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. and the game can be seen live on CanadaWest.tv.

________________

Women's volleyball alum Jenn Oakes captures Paralympic bronze medal in sitting volleyball

UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball alumna Jenn Oakes and the Canadian women's sitting volleyball team won the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Saturday morning, defeating Brazil 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-18) to earn the countries first-ever Paralympic medal in sitting volleyball.



Not only did Oakes make Canadian history, she also made UBC Okanagan history, becoming the first Heat alumni to win an Olympic or Paralympic medal.



"We could not be more proud of Jenn and all that she has accomplished," commented Heat head coach Steve Manuel, who coached Oakes during her two years with UBCO. "This medal is the culmination of eight to nine years of hard work for her and her teammates. When she started, Canada was not yet in the conversation on the world stage. But now they are a powerhouse in the world of sitting volleyball and Jenn is a huge part of that success."



Oakes, who suited up for the Heat in both 2016-17 and 2017-18, was one of three Canadian players to record 10-plus points in the victory as she finished the match with 12 points. She also added eight blocks, the second-most on the team.



The victory earned some redemption for the Canadians after suffering a loss to the Brazilians in the round robin. But that wasn't the only redemption after losing the bronze medal game to them at the 2020 Paralympics. Canada's win prevented Brazil from winning a third-straight bronze medal.



For Canada, the result continues their run of steady improvement in the event over the past three Paralympic games. The team finished seventh in Rio 2016 before a fourth place showing in Tokyo in 2020.



"We finally did it," Team Canada head coach Nicole Ban reflected after the victory. "We showed up in our third Paralympic Games, our second bronze medal match and we did it. We won. I couldn't be prouder of the athletes today, but really for the growth that we've had over the nine and a half years that I've been with the program and honestly, most of this core group has been here through it.



"We've felt the highs and we've felt the lows and I hope that bringing back a bronze medal to Canada can only increase the awareness for young kids with disabilities in our country. Hopefully, they're tuned in today or they watch a highlight or they see something on Instagram and they want to come out and be like the heroes that were out there on the court today. I couldn't be prouder of a group of athletes to advocate off-court and to compete like crazy on court."



-With files from Volleyball Canada

_______________________________

Mellett's first career goal lifts men's soccer to win over Timberwolves

Rookie midfielder Spencer Mellett slotted home a rebound chance in the 67th minute to give the UBC Okanagan Heat men's soccer team a 1-0 victory over the UNBC Timberwolves on Friday night.



Mellett, a native of Coquitlam, B.C., was the recipient of a great effort from fellow rookie Jaise Shaw of Calgary. The first-year forward managed to poke a rebound away from UNBC keeper Logan Pierce of Campbell River, B.C., and the ball found Mellett who made no mistake, burying a shot into the open net.

The goal broke what had been a scoreless draw up until that point, with both teams unable to convert prior opportunities.



UBCO had the run of play early in the match with both Oliver Deveau of Vancouver, and Jacob York of Port Coquitlam, B.C., getting looks in the opening 20 minutes but neither was able to convert.



The Timberwolves would flip momentum in the later part of the opening half, however Heat keeper Ronan Woodroffe of Toronto, stood tall, recording five first half saves.



In the second half, both Mellett and Shaw provided the needed shot in the arm for UBCO's offensive attack. Aside from the goal, both players would create numerous opportunities with each finishing the match with four shot attempts, including three on target for Mellett.



The Timberwolves would get one final opportunity but it was turned away by the Heat defenders, helping securing Woodroffe secure his sixth career clean sheet.



TOP PERFORMERS

MF Spencer Mellett - UBCO

After subbing on in the 37th minute, the rookie midfielder left his mark all over the contest, posting a team-leading three shots on goal as well as tallying his first career goal.



MF Mehdi Bounaaja - UNBC

The rookie midfielder was impactful for the host Timberwolves, playing all 90 minutes while leading his team with two shots on goal.

