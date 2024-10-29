When preparing your yard and garden for winter, keep in mind the unlimited yard waste collection weeks coming up from Nov. 4-8, and Dec. 2-6, 2024.

In addition to filling your City-issued yard waste cart, residents with curbside waste collection can put out unlimited paper bags or containers of yard waste on your regular day of collection. During the unlimited yard waste collection period, please:

· Place yard waste at your usual collection point by 7 a.m. on your regular garbage day.

· Use large paper bags or reusable containers marked as “yard waste.”

· Bundle branches using string or twine, and ensure that prunings are no more than 3 ft/1 m in length, 8 cm in diameter and 50 lb/23 kg in weight.

· If your additional yard waste is not collected, please leave it at your collection point as a second truck may be required to pick it up.

· Please leave a minimum of 3 ft/1 m of space between carts and additional yard waste.

· Yard waste contained in plastic bags will not be accepted.

· Dog waste and dog waste bags, kitchen scraps and food waste are not accepted in yard waste.

Consider signing up for automated garbage, recycling and yard waste reminders by visiting penticton.ca/garbagereminder. For more information, please consult the latest Curbside Garbage & Recycling Calendar available at City Hall and City Yards, or visit penticton.ca/yardwaste.