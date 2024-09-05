The Provincial Archaeology Branch has granted the District of Coldstream a “Site Alteration Permit” which will allow the District to complete the Husband Road project. Nixon Earthworks is tentatively scheduled to be on site September 10, 2024 to resume work.

Husband Road will remain closed while the work is underway and is expected to be reopened to alternating traffic on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Until the road is reopened, please continue to use Middleton Way to Husband Road to access the Kal Beach Parking lot via Highway 6.