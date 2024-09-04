The south bound lane of McClounie Road, from Tassie Drive to Coldstream Creek Road, is closed until October 4, 2024 to facilitate the repair of a broken watermain and the resulting road damage. Detour signage directs all traffic to take Tassie Drive back to Coldstream Creek Road.

On Thursday, September 5, from 7:30 am to 6 pm Coldstream Creek Road will be closed in both directions between Hillside Drive/McClounie Road and Priest Vally Drive. Coldstream Creek Road Local Access ONLY at Priest Valley Drive.

The District thanks you for obeying all signage and traffic control personnel.