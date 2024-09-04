Construction will begin on September 5 for the 2 nd phase of the $390,000 project to upgrade Knox Mountain’s first lookout.

The 1st phase of upgrades was completed in May and included the creation of a comfortable and open gathering space, small plaza, stage, custom benches and natural area fencing, and other site improvements.

Phase 2 improvements include:

Climate resilient landscaping

Temporary irrigation

Cultural interpretive features

Phase 2 upgrades are expected to be completed later this fall.

The first lookout will be closed during Phase 2 of construction, and there will be some minor detours for hikers coming up the Apex trail. Alternate routes will be clearly marked. Parking will be reduced at the first lookout while construction is underway.