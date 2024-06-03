The City of Vernon’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Patti Bridal has advised Council that she is retiring and will not seek renewal of her employment contract. Her last day in the office will be December 6, 2024.

Ms. Bridal, who has been at the helm since December 2022, leaves a legacy of exemplary leadership, dedication and a profound commitment to the community.

Ms. Bridal’s career with the City of Vernon spans over two decades, commencing in March 2003. Throughout her tenure, she held various pivotal roles including Deputy Clerk, Corporate Officer, Manager of Corporate Services, Director of Corporate Services, Deputy CAO before assuming the role of CAO. Her unwavering dedication, tireless work ethic and deep-rooted passion for enhancing the quality of City services have significantly contributed to the advancement and prosperity of Vernon.

Mayor Victor Cumming expressed heartfelt gratitude for Ms. Bridal’s invaluable contributions, stating, “Patti Bridal’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping the City of Vernon into what it is today. Her remarkable dedication, coupled with her exceptional sense of humour and genuine care for people have left an indelible mark on our community. We are immensely grateful for her 22 years of service and wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

Ms. Bridal will be deeply missed by Council, colleagues, staff and residents. Her legacy of excellence and commitment to serving the community will continue to inspire future generations.

Recruitment for the new Chief Administrative Officer will commence in June.