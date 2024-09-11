The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is currently investigating a shooting that took place at a Vernon residence early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, September 11th, 2024, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of shots fired in a residential neighbourhood in Vernon. At approximately 2:30 a.m., frontline officers responded and confirmed that multiple shots had been fired at a residence in the 4700-block of Pleasant Valley Road.

No injuries were reported and the findings from our initial investigation suggest this was targeted, and not a random act, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Anyone who witnessed the event, or any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the shooting, is asked to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2024-15539.