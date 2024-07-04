Environment Canada is forecasting a steady increase in warmer temperatures over the weekend, with daytime highs reaching up to 37° Celsius starting as early as Monday.

These hot and dry conditions can quickly elevate the fire danger rating from moderate to extreme. Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) and the City of Vernon are reminding residents and visitors to use caution and remain vigilant to ensure everyone's safety.

“With the expected increase of temperatures over the next few weeks, and the prevalent drought conditions in the area, it is imperative that everyone remain vigilant and follow appropriate fire smart practices in and around homes as well as when out in the back country and while enjoying a campfire, said Deputy Chief Brian Parsons. “We need to work together to keep our community safe from fire hazards all year long, but we must be even more cautious during these hot Okanagan summers.”

To reduce the risk of starting a wildfire, be mindful with the discarding of cigarettes and while using spark-producing machinery such as welders, mowers, chainsaws, grinders, power tools and any equipment that could strike a rock and create a spark. People doing this sort of work may be required to have fire suppression systems and equipment available, maintain a fire watch after operations are completed and comply with shutdown regulations. People should also make sure their motorized off-road vehicles are equipped with spark arrestors, since all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and motorcycles may also pose a wildfire risk.

Residents are reminded that consumer fireworks and sky lanterns are not permitted within the City of Vernon boundaries and multiple fines may be issued for a single infraction. There is also no open burning allowed within the City limits during the summer months.

To report a fire inside City limits, call 911. To report a wildfire, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or dial *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity across BC, visit www.bcwildfire.ca.