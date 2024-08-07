Vernon Fire Rescue Service (VFRS) responded to a grass fire in Becker Park Wednesday morning.

At approximately 10:50 a.m., VFRS received multiple reports of visible smoke coming from Becker Park. Upon arrival, crews were able to confirm 100 x 100-foot grass fire.

Fire fighters worked quickly to contain the fire before it could spread to any structures adjacent to the park.

“Human caused fires can be avoided and given the current conditions, doing all we can to reduce the risk of wildfire should be a high priority for everyone,” said Deputy Chief Alan Hofsink. “We are urging all residents and visitors to adhere to the fire ban, and practice fire safety and please be responsible when discarding cigarette butts.”