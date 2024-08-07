Vernon Fire Rescue Service (VFRS) responded to a grass fire in Becker Park Wednesday morning.
At approximately 10:50 a.m., VFRS received multiple reports of visible smoke coming from Becker Park. Upon arrival, crews were able to confirm 100 x 100-foot grass fire.
Fire fighters worked quickly to contain the fire before it could spread to any structures adjacent to the park.
“Human caused fires can be avoided and given the current conditions, doing all we can to reduce the risk of wildfire should be a high priority for everyone,” said Deputy Chief Alan Hofsink. “We are urging all residents and visitors to adhere to the fire ban, and practice fire safety and please be responsible when discarding cigarette butts.”
A campfire ban was issued for Vernon on July 10. The ban will remain in place until October 11, or until the public is otherwise notified.
The recent grass fire incidents in and round Becker Park are believed to be human caused, however, no criminality is suspected.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services and City of Vernon Bylaw will continue to monitor and respond to open burning complaints and irresponsible fire safety behavior throughout the community.
To report a fire inside City limits, call 911. To report a wildfire, please call 1-800-663-5555 (toll-free), *5555 on a cellphone or submit a report directly through the BC Wildfire Service mobile app.