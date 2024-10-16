Residents are invited to cast their votes to decide upon the winning name for the City’s new sports field robot.

After issuing a callout last week, the City received 228 submissions, which has since been narrowed down to a shortlist of a dozen names.

Vote for your favourite name at penticton.ca/robot.

The (soon-to-be-named) line-painting robot is responsible for painting the lines at your favourite sports fields. Look out for it at King’s Park, where it paints the soccer fields, McNicol Park (rugby and football fields), and numerous baseball and slo pitch fields throughout the city.