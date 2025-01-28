The City of Penticton is proud to present the People’s Choice Awards for this year’s 2024 Public Sculpture Exhibit.

Residents and visitors are invited to cast their vote for their favourite art piece before the deadline of Friday, Mar. 28.

“We are excited to invite the community to participate in this new People’s Choice online voting event. The sculptures have been on display throughout the downtown all year and now it’s time to vote for your favourite,” said manager of recreation, arts and culture, Joanne Malar. “This is a fun, interactive way for residents and visitors to get involved with public art, while directly adding to the cultural vibrancy in our community.”

There will be prizes for the artists of the top three community favourites, which will be announced later this spring. Prizes for first, second and third place are $500, $300, and $200 respectively. Participants can vote by either scanning the QR code available on the description of each sculpture, or by visiting www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Ballots will be accepted through to Friday, Mar. 28, 2025.

For more information about the public art program, this year’s sculptures, locations, and artist bios, visit www.penticton.ca/publicart