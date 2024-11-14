The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public's assistance locating 36-year Corey Pashe. Pashe is wanted for Assault and Break and Enter. He is believed to be in the North Okanagan and frequently travels between Vernon and Kelowna.

Corey Pashe is described as:

5’9 (175 cm)

170 lb (77 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Corey Pashe, please contact your local police, or information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com