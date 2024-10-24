Lisson, a native of Oakville, Ontario, has spent the better part of the last two years with the Wellington Dukes of the Ontario Junior Hockey League, amassing a record of 24-13-3, with a 2.48 GAA and a .922% save percentage in 43 career OJHL games with the Dukes.

"Jack is a good, young goalie, who we think could come in and give us a chance to win every time he is in the net." Warriors Head Coach and General Manager Simon Ferguson said. "He has great work ethic, is calm, and has the potential to be a Warrior for a couple of seasons."

Lisson will be flying into Edmonton this weekend to join his new club, when West K battles the Sherwood Park Crusaders on Friday, and the Spruce Grove Saints on Saturday.

In another roster move, the Warriors have released '04 born forward Frankie D'Ancona. The Warriors thank Frank for his time in West Kelowna, and wish him nothing but the best in his hockey future.