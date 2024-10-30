1st Star – Sam LeDrew (F) – West Kelowna Warriors

LeDrew led all BCHL players last week with seven points in two games, helping the Warriors to three of a possible four points on their Alberta road trip.

The Stillwater Lake, N.S. product notched his first multi-point effort as a BCHL player in Friday night’s 6-3 win over the Sherwood Park Crusaders, finishing with a goal and three assists. LeDrew assisted on West Kelowna’s lone first period goal, then with his team down 3-1, he helped key a second period comeback with a goal and another helper to give his team an eventual 4-3 lead. He capped off his night with a power-play assist, his second of the game, on the Warriors sixth and final goal in the third period. He was named first star of the game.

A night later, the 19-year-old helped key another comeback against the Spruce Grove Saints. With the Warriors trailing 3-0 after one period, LeDrew had a goal and an assist in the second to get them within one. He scored his second of the game in the third period to help force extra time. After a scoreless overtime session, LeDrew found the back of the net again in the shootout, but West Kelowna ultimately lost the shootout and the game by a 6-5 final.

LeDrew’s 1.33 points per game is tops on his team, while his overall 12 points in seven contests is second most. He also has seven goals on the year, which ties for the Warriors lead.

2nd Star – Joel Plante (F) – Nanaimo Clippers

Plante contributed three goals and two assists in a pair of home games over the weekend.

On Friday night in a wild back-and-forth affair with the Coquitlam Express, Plante had a goal and a helper in the first period, guiding Nanaimo to a 4-0 lead at intermission. After the Express scored seven straight, he chipped in with another assist late in the third in a 7-5 loss.

Plante was a key piece to a bounce-back effort by the Clippers on Saturday, scoring twice in a 4-3 win over the Chilliwack Chiefs. The University of Nebraska-Omaha commit opened the scoring late in the first period, then scored an empty-netter in the third, which proved to be the game-winning goal.

After last weekend’s play, Plante now has 17 points in 12 games this year, which is tied for third most in the BCHL.

3rd Star – Teagan Kendrick (G) – Trail Smoke Eaters

Kendrick won both of his starts last week, allowing just one goal in each after stopping 63 out of 65 shots to finish with a .969 save percentage.

The 2004-born netminder swatted aside 33 of 34 shots on Friday against the Penticton Vees in a 4-1 home victory. Penticton registered double-digit shot totals in each period, but Kendrick only surrendered a first-period power-play goal and was named first star of the game.

The St. Albert, Alta. product earned another start the following night, this time on the road against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Kendrick again only allowed one first-period goal and shut the door the rest of the way, allowing Trail to score twice in the third period to earn a 2-1 win.

He now owns a 7-2-1-1 record this season with a .918 save percentage (sixth in the BCHL) and a 2.65 goals-against average (seventh in the BCHL).

+++

Honourable mentions:

West Kelowna Warriors F Jackson Kyrkostas: 2GP – 6A – 6PTS

Blackfalds Bulldogs F Jared Langdon: 2GP – 3G – 1A – 4PTS

Chilliwack Chiefs F Mateo Mrsic: 2GP – 3G – 1A – 4PTS

Prince George Spruce Kings F Lucas Veilleux: 2GP – 3G – 1A – 4PTS

Spruce Grove Saints F Josh Polak: 2GP – 3G – 1A – 4PTS