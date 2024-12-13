The West Kelowna Warriors are proud to announce the commitment of 2008 born forward Daxton Endicott for the 2025-26 BC Hockey League season, Head Coach and General Manager Simon Ferguson announced today.

Endicott, a product of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan, is currently tearing it up in the Junior Prospects Hockey League 18U division. He leads all OKHC 18U players with 16 goals and 15 assists in 20 games played this season, and sits second in league scoring, as of time of writing. The sixteen year old has already eclipsed his previous all time goal total (14 in 24 games with the Northstars Hockey Academy in 2023-24), and is also a proven playoff producer as well, collecting 17 points in seven playoff games last season with the Northstars.

Endicott will finish the 2024-25 season with Okanagan HC in West Kelowna, and will suit up for Coach Ferguson's opening night roster for 2025-26.