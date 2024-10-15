The New York native recorded 10 points in 27 games from the blueline last season for Avon Old Farms School of the United States High School Prep League, and is already committed to attend Yale University.

In a corresponding move, the Warriors have released defenseman Kaiden Schaupmeyer. The Warriors would like to thank Kaiden for his time in West Kelowna, and wish him nothing but the best in his hockey future.

Miller will make his BC Hockey League debut tonight in Chilliwack, as the Warriors take on the Chilliwack Chiefs at 5:30. You can catch the call from the Chilliwack Coliseum with Joey Pitt on BCHLTV & Mixlr.