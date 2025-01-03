The District of Summerland has officially opened the new year-round fully serviced and accessible washroom building at the lower parking lot trailhead of Giant’s Head Mountain Park.

This new public park amenity for users of the park in all four seasons is part of the roll out of phases 3 and 4 of the Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Redevelopment project. Winter hours are 8:00 am – 6:00 pm.

Work on phases 3 and 4 began in the spring of 2024 and will be completed next year. Park improvements include circulation road upgrades and connecting pedestrian trails, upper parking lot washroom upgrades, construction of the upper section of the Grind trail to the top of mountain, remedial planting and invasive weed management, trail erosion control measures, continued First Nations consultation for Indigenous interpretive signage, brush removal and fire hazard remediation work, and park road improvements.

The 87-hectare Giant’s Head Mountain Park was established in 1967 and quickly became a popular destination for locals and tourists. Over the years, an unplanned network of criss-crossing trails emerged, resulting in soil erosion, loss of grasslands, introduction of invasive plants, and threatened wildlife habitat.

With no previous park management plan in place, the District of Summerland completed a Trails Redevelopment Plan in 2018. It recommended phasing redevelopment as resources became available.

With financial support from the provincial and federal governments as well as the Rotary Club of Summerland, Phases 1 and 2 were completed in 2020 with 5.4 kms of upgraded existing trail, 2.3 kms of new trail, and other trails decommissioned for environmental protection and erosion control. The work also included new guard rails, park entrance improvements, road pull outs, refurbished viewing tubes and wayfinding signage.

Phases 3 and 4 are being supported financially through the Investing in Infrastructure Canada Program, with $673,113 coming from the Government of Canada and $560,871 from the Government of British Columbia for a total of 73% of the project costs.

Quote:

“Giant’s Head Mountain is Summerland’s most prominent landmark, known as much for its cultural, ecological and recreational importance as its imposing presence in the heart of the community. Through our Trails Redevelopment project, we are encouraging responsible recreational use of the park while also protecting sensitive ecosystems, ensuring both conservation and enjoyment of the park for generations to come.”

~ Mayor Doug Holmes

“This new washroom at Giant’s Head Mountain Park will help improve peoples’ recreational experience at Summerland’s most significant landmark for years to come. Our government is proud to invest in accessible community infrastructure to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives and ensure B.C.’s communities remain vibrant and healthy.”

~ Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs