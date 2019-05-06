The Black Mountain Irrigation District (BMID) is advising all customers on our Mission Creek water source that the temporary water supply provided by Rutland Waterworks is ending.

BMID customers will be back onto our normal supply from Mission Creek in the next few days. BMID’s contractors, R & L Excavating, Mearl’s Machine Works, and Carver Construction, have completed the complex and critical works to allow BMID to return to normal operations. BMID is also appreciative of the water supply provided by Rutland Waterworks District.

The return to the normal water is scheduled to start Friday, December 6, 2024. It will take approximately one week for the Mission Creek water to reach all areas of the BMID water distribution system. During this transition period, there may be sediments in the pipe system that are stirred up. If you note turbid or cloudy water at your tap, please run it until it is clear.

This is not a Water Quality Advisory.

All water supplied meets the requirements of Interior Health.