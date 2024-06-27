Beginning Tuesday, July 2, to September, Raymer Avenue will be closed between Gordon Drive to Mappin Court for the first phase of construction on a watermain replacement project.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians may wish to choose other routes when possible.

As part of the City of Kelowna’s capital work plan, this project will upgrade approximately 400 m of watermain.



Access to Raymer Avenue will be limited to residents of the area. Safety personnel and signage will be in place.



Construction hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. though work may occur outside of regular hours including evenings, overnight and weekends to minimize impacts on residents by limiting the duration of active construction in the area.



The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during construction and apologize in advance for any inconvenience.



Know the route before your commute - visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your journey.

