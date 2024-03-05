Council meetings are livestreamed at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts and archived within one business day.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Food Drive update

West Kelowna Fire Rescue’s 27th Annual Food Drive is off to a fantastic start, thanks to our community’s overwhelming generosity. During the kick-off door-to-door campaign on Dec. 3 and 4, crews collected a record 456 boxes of food and $5,700 in cash donations! Donations can also be left in bins at the Glenrosa, Lakeview, Rose Valley and Westbank Fire Halls, and at City Hall, until Jan. 5.

Thank you to our community for another successful Light Up event

Council thanked West Kelowna Recreation and Culture staff and the many volunteers, participants and vendors for hosting another spectacular Light Up on Dec. 6 with thousands turning out to kick off the holiday season. We also appreciate our Parks and Public Works staff, who created the spectacular light displays on Brown Road and throughout our City. These displays can all be found on our Twinkle Tour map at OurWK.ca/TwinkleTour. On behalf of all of us at the City of West Kelowna, we wish everyone Merry Christmas, Season’s Greetings and a Happy New Year!

Supt. Kara Triance retirement

Mayor and Council congratulated RCMP Superintendent Kara Triance, on her retirement. Supt. Triance’s commitment to crime and safety initiatives have led to a decrease in violent and non-violent crimes across the Central Okanagan. Thank you for your exemplary leadership as Officer in Charge of the Kelowna and Central Okanagan RCMP. The City of West Kelowna wishes Supt. Triance and her family, the very best in the next chapter of their lives.

Local government officials learn about the region’s growing technology and aerospace sectors

Councillor Zanon gave a presentation on a familiarization tour organized by the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Economic Development Commission. The tour provided local officials with insights into the companies and advancements shaping the technology and aerospace industries, which are contributing to the region’s economic growth.

Presentation provided on the Raymer Comprehensive Development Plan submission

Council received a presentation from Keith Funk of New Town Architecture & Engineering Inc. on the status of the Raymer Comprehensive Development Plan.

Raymer Comprehensive Development Plan update

Staff presented an update on the Raymer Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP), which encompasses more than 400 hectares of land north of the Rose Valley neighbourhood. Council directed staff to continue working with the applicant to advance the review of the Raymer CDP. The applicant will be provided one year to resubmit a complete application. If the application is not resubmitted within this timeframe the file will be closed. To learn more, please read the Dec. 10 Staff Report.

Council receives Housing Needs Assessment Update

Council received a presentation from Colliers Strategy & Consulting on the results of the Housing Needs Assessment as an Interim Update required to meet provincial regulations. For more details, view the full presentation here.

Zoning Bylaw Amendment for 2355 Marshall Road adopted

Council adopted a Zoning Bylaw amendment for 2355 Marshall Road to allow for a change in zoning from Manufactured Home Park to Light Industrial.

Zoning Bylaw updates to be considered for adoption

Following the presentation and discussion from the Committee of the Whole meeting and a Nov. 5 public hearing, Council gave third reading, as amended, to the new Zoning Bylaw that, if adopted at a future Council meeting, would incorporate recommendations in the new Official Community Plan and Housing Strategy and consider the City’s rapidly growing population and housing objectives. To learn more, please visit the Zoning Bylaw webpage or view staff’s Report to Council.

New bylaw and amendments consequential to the new Zoning Bylaw to be considered for adoption

Council gave first, second and third readings to four proposed bylaw amendments and one new bylaw related to the new Zoning Bylaw that, if adopted, will ensure consistency between the City’s regulatory bylaws, Official Community Plan, and provincial regulatory requirements. For more details on the consequential bylaw amendments, view staff’s Report to Council.

Official Community Plan (OCP) and Zoning Bylaw amendment for 2971 Gorman Road

Council gave first and second readings to an Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw amendment from Low Density to Medium Density that, if adopted, would allow for the development of townhomes and duplexes on the property. The proposal also includes various pedestrian improvements in the area, and a public hearing for the proposal will be scheduled for a future meeting.

Green Bay Local Area Service for safe boat navigation

Council received an information report from staff as an update on the Green Bay Local Area Service for safe boat navigation. The future project involves dredging the mouth of Green Bay in Okanagan Lake. View Council’s discussion or read staff’s Report to Council.

2025 Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan (CWRP) and updated wildfire mitigation policy adopted

Council adopted the CWRP, which incorporated public input gathered during community and stakeholder engagement earlier this year. Following adoption, the plan will be submitted to the province for endorsement. Actions outlined in the plan will be implemented over the next five years based as part of our annual FireSmart program. The Report to Council, the CWRP and the updated policy provide full details.

Committee of the Whole Meeting

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024

Presentation given on density bonusing program

Council received a presentation from staff regarding the density bonusing program including its history, development, and an analysis of the program. Staff also provided a regional comparison and discussed the influence of Bill 16 – Housing Statues Amendment Act on the program. To learn more, view the full presentation