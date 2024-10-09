Council meetings are livestreamed at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts and archived within one business day. To view the Oct. 8 webcast archive, please visit pub-westkelowna.escribemeetings.com .

Council expresses sympathies to loved ones of youth killed in tragic motor vehicle incident

On Oct. 3, a 16-year-old, who is the son of a City employee, was tragically killed in a motor vehicle incident. No words can truly convey how deeply sorry Council and staff are for this sudden loss. On behalf of everyone at the City, Council expresses deepest sympathies to the youth’s parents, family and friends during this extremely difficult time and thanks the community for their support.

Local tourism video wins award at Cannes

Council congratulated Tourism Kelowna on receiving the prestigious Silver Dolphin Award in the ‘Tourism Films: Destinations – Cities’ category at the 2024 Cannes Corporate Media and TV Awards held Sept. 26 in France. The video, which can be seen on Tourism Kelowna’s YouTube channel, focuses on people enjoying a wide range of year-round tourism experiences in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation, and was chosen from nearly 800 submissions from 46 countries.

Enjoy 2024 Fall Art Exhibition

Council invited the public to the Fall Art Exhibition, where they can meet over 20 local artists and enjoy their excellent works on display. The events take place Oct. 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Oct. 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Westbank Lions Community Centre.

Happy Thanksgiving

West Kelowna Council wishes everyone a happy Thanksgiving this coming Monday, Oct. 14.

Council receives update from the Airport Advisory Committee

Councillor Rick de Jong, the City of West Kelowna’s representative on the Airport Advisory Committee, provided an update from the Oct. 3 meeting. The airport’s management team’s efforts have led to significant progress in 2024, including infrastructure upgrades, passenger growth, and expanded services to the U.S. To learn more, please read Councillor de Jong’s Report to Council.

Council receives Rose Valley Water Service Area update

Commissioning of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant (RVWTP) is a long-term process that includes addressing the reservoir’s wildfire-impacted watershed, including increased manganese levels, and changes in the source water, such as turnovers that occur in the spring and fall. The City, together with its water expert consultant team, is investigating long-term solutions for the reservoir, including additional aeration, intake improvements and pre-treatment oxidation. Staff will provide Council with budget estimates for their consideration this fall. For the complete update, please view staff’s Oct. 8 update to Council via the webcast archive, or view the video clip below.

Council also thanked staff for their hard work in managing the issues around the Rose Valley Reservoir, and with the ongoing commissioning of the RVWTP. Council also thanked any Rose Valley water users who have been affected, acknowledging that it’s unpleasant to experience discolored water and odor. Council reassured customers that the City, in partnership with Interior Health, must meet extremely rigorous public health guidelines, that water remains safe and, if test results reflect unacceptable readings, the appropriate water quality advisory will be issued. Council also thanked users for their feedback and encouraged customers to continue to call the City’s Water Utility Department directly at 778-797-2246 as public water quality inquiries remain a staff priority and the calls help to address issues.

Permissive Tax Exemptions to be considered for adoption

Council gave first, second and third readings to a bylaw that, if adopted as scheduled at the Oct. 22 Regular Council Meeting, would exempt specified, eligible properties from 2025 local government taxes. To learn more, please read the Staff Report to Council and the proposed bylaw.

Temporary Borrowing Bylaw for Fire Hall #32 Replacement Project adopted

Council adopted a temporary borrowing bylaw to provide funding, as budgeted, to support the Fire Hall #32 Replacement Project. Please read the Staff Report to Council and Temporary Borrowing Bylaw for more information.

Council considers Zoning Bylaw updates

Council gave first and second readings, and directed staff to schedule a future public hearing, regarding proposed updates to a new Zoning Bylaw that, if adopted, would incorporate recommendations in the new Official Community Plan Update and Housing Strategy and consider the City’s rapidly growing population and housing objectives. To learn more, please visit the Zoning Bylaw webpage and view Staff’s Reports to Council in the Oct. 8 Regular Meeting Agenda.

Council receives update on City’s first Accessibility and Inclusion Plan

West Kelowna’s first Accessibility and Inclusion Plan process is an opportunity for the public to engage in community building, where inclusion becomes an ongoing practice, and people with disabilities are involved in the many stages of designing actions from concept to implementation, and feedback. Council provided input into the draft plan and directed staff to conduct a second and final phase of public engagement, to help inform the final plan, prior to Council consideration of current and future budgets. Find further details at OurWK.ca/accessibility.

Wildhorse Park Licence of Occupation Agreement approved

Council approved the City renewing a Licence of Occupation Agreement with School District No. 23 for the continued use of Central Okanagan Public School’s property in Smith Creek as Wildhorse Park, which currently serves as community green space and provides access to non-motorized biking and pedestrian trail networks.

City seeks provincial support for asset management

Council directed staff to apply to the 2024 UBCM Asset Management Planning Grant Program for additional funds to support the ongoing advancement of the City of West Kelowna’s Asset Management Program.