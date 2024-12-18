The BCHL has announced five additions to the rosters for All-Star Weekend. Coquitlam Express forward Jack Bakker, Prince George Spruce Kings defenceman Evan Bellamy and West Kelowna Warriors defenceman Axel Lofgren have been added to the Top Prospects Game rosters, while Surrey Eagles forward Sihwan Kim and Nanaimo Clippers forward Cole Lonsdale have been added to the All-Star Tournament roster.

Lofgren will compete on the Interior Conference team. The Swedish defenceman has the most goals among all BCHL blueliners with nine and is tied for ninth in points with 19 in 26 contests, split between West Kelowna and the Powell River Kings. He is replacing former Vernon Viper Cooper Cleaves.

The BCHL’s All-Star Weekend takes place Jan. 17 and 18 at Rogers Rink in Salmon Arm, B.C.