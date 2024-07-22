Pickleball players from across Western Canada will be converging in Vernon for the Pickleball Canada Western Regional Championships July 25th – July 28th, 2024. There are approximately 630 players registered from across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. “Pickleball Canada is thrilled to have the Western Regionals in Vernon at the beautiful Vernon pickleball facility. We look forward to a wonderful event and some great pickleball!” said Pickleball Canada President Val Vollmin

The tournament will be taking place at the National Bank Financial Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball complex, as well as at the adjacent City of Vernon Marshall Field Tennis Courts (converted to 12 pickleball courts), and on Saturday July 27th there will also be matches taking place at the Coldstream Creekside Park pickleball courts. Competition categories include men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. Richard Chambers, tournament director, is excited to have the event taking place in Vernon and said, “What’s not to like about an event where the 630 competitors range in age from 14 to 79, where there are almost an equal number of women and men competing, and where there is a very strong representation of the best pickleball players from Western Canada.”

The Vernon Pickleball Association (VPA) is hosting the tournament, and the organizing committee has been working since last fall to put on the four-day tournament which also includes a VIP Reception, food trucks, a fundraising Silver Star Rotary Club BBQ, and a beer garden. The president of the Vernon Pickleball Association, Brent Bolin, said, “We are very proud that Pickleball Canada recognized that the VPA has the capacity, volunteers, and facility to host an event of this size. We are grateful to the City of Vernon and District of Coldstream for their support in this event, and we couldn't do it without the 220 VPA members who will be volunteering their time and selfless energy during the tournament. We encourage everyone to come out to cheer on the players and enjoy Pickleball at its finest"

For more information about Pickleball Canada, please visit: www.pickleballcanada.org

and for the Vernon Pickleball Association go to: www.vernonpickleball.com