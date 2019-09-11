Here are highlights from what lawmakers got done at City Council last night:

Youth recovery centre

Council OK’d an amendment to the zoning for 212 Valley Road N, a three-acre City-owned lot where the Bridge Youth and Family Services Society plans to build a youth recovery centre. The centre is proposed to include three cottages, a centre learning hub and a barn building.

Glenmore rental apartment

Council approved a development permit for a six-storey rental-only apartment building at 305 Drysdale Blvd. Amenities will include community gardens, outdoor kitchen, lounge seating, barrel sauna, and a dog run area.

Short term rentals

Council directed staff to bring forward draft bylaws to align local short-term rental regulations with provincial standards. Given new provincial legislation and opportunities for federal enforcement grants, City staff recommend aligning local STR regulations with provincial standards to reduce confusion, support tourism, and maintain housing availability.

2024 grants summary

In 2024, the City was awarded 18 grants totaling $7.4 million, supporting various projects aligned with Council priorities and the 10-Year Capital Plan. Significant grants included $2.5 million from the Clean BC Communities Fund for the H2O modernization project, $2.5 million from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund for the YLW childcare facility expansion, and $500,000 from the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Fund for the Rail Trail to Greenway Active Transportation Corridor.

Street tree maintenance

Council agreed to update its boulevard maintenance bylaws to enhance street tree care and protect boulevard landscaping as critical infrastructure. The proposed changes include clarifying the responsibilities of adjacent property owners for watering and maintaining boulevard vegetation, updating definitions for landscaping materials, and establishing ticketing options for enforcement.

DCC update

Council supported a 2.5% increase in Development Cost Charges (DCCs) to address rising infrastructure construction costs, aligning with the 2024 Consumer Price Index. This adjustment follows the last DCC update in October 2022 and aims to support 234 infrastructure and parkland projects valued at $1.33 billion.